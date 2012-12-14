Freisleben Named Executive in Charge of Production at 'Judge Judy'

Amy Freisleben is the new executive in charge of

production at CBS Television Distribution's top-rated court show, Judge Judy.

Since 2009, Freisleben has been senior VP of legal and

business affairs at CTD, where she provided all production-related legal work

for the show. Before that, she was VP of legal and business affairs. Freisleben

has been working for Judge Judy since 1998.

Meanwhile, executive producer Timothy Regler is retiring

after 42 years in the business. Regler has been co-executive and executive

producer of Judge Judy since the show

premiered in 1996.

"Tim has helped shepherd our program from the beginning

and I will greatly miss his professional input," said Judge Judy Sheindlin

in a statement. "Besides, he allows me to regularly whip him in gin. We

are, however, so fortunate to have Amy Freisleben, who has been an integral

part of the Judge Judy family for 15 years. The transition will be

seamless and I hear she is practicing her gin game."

The show remains under the overall guidance of Randy

Douthit, who is executive producer and director. Like Regler, Douthit also has

been with the show since its inception in September 1996.