Freisleben Named Co-Executive Producer of 'Judge Judy,' 'Hot Bench'

Amy Freisleben has been named co-executive producer of CBS Television Distribution’s JudgeJudy and Hot Bench, said Judge Judy star and Hot Bench creator Judge Judy Sheindlin.

“Amy sets a standard of excellence and professionalism unrivaled in this business of television,” said Sheindlin in a statement. “She has been with the Judge Judy family for 18 years and I am thrilled that she has grown along with our program.”

Most recently, Freisleben has been the executive in charge of production for both programs.

Prior to that, Freisleben was senior VP, legal and business affairs, at CBS Television Distribution since 2009. There, she provided all production-related legal work for Judge Judy. She has worked on Judge Judy since 1998.

Before joining CTD, Freisleben was a business litigation attorney working in private practice in Los Angeles. She received her JD from Southwestern University School of Law in Los Angeles and her undergraduate degree from UCLA.

Judge Judy is produced by CBS’ Big Ticket Television and distributed by CBS Television Distribution. Randy Douthit is executive producer and director, who also executive produces HotBench, along with Maureen Fitzpatrick. Patricia DiMango, Tanya Acker and Larry Bakman star on the three-judge panel, which is produced by CBS Television Distribution and Queen Bee Productions and distributed by CBS Television Distribution.