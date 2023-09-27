FreeWheel Supporting LiveRamp’s RampID To Enable More Addressable CTV Advertising

FreeWheel said it will support LIveRamp’s RampID identifier, a move than will allow advertisers to buy more addressable connected TV advertising inventory.

Adding RampID will enable marketers to more accurately reach and target audiences using first-party data through LIveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS).

“With third-party identifiers such as the cookie on the decline, we teamed up with LiveRamp to create a new solution for marketers to reach relevant audiences,” said Matt Clark, VP, strategic partnerships at FreeWheel. “The end result is a much needed new offering that combines the strength of LiveRamp’s identity framework, FreeWheel’s expertise and scale in premium video, and the benefits of addressable advertising. We’ve designed, built and are introducing this new solution with a focus and commitment to privacy, so that advertisers can get ahead of and succeed in today’s evolving media landscape.”

Programmers including AMC Networks and Paramount Global said the move will make addressable advertising more attractive to their advertising clients.

“Paramount Advertising is steadfast in delivering the most advanced and flexible offerings for marketers to reach their target audiences across our leading portfolio of networks and streaming services,” said Todd Bender, senior VP, Ad Platforms at Paramount. “LiveRamp has been a longstanding partner as a key member of the Paramount Identity Framework, and this partnership with FreeWheel will enable us to further enrich bid requests and unlock even more powerful opportunities for advertisers across our EyeQ footprint of more than 90 million full-episode viewers.”

“We are pleased to extend our longtime ATS implementation into the ad-supported version of AMC Plus coming next month and this important new inventory,” added Scott Keating, VP, Audience and Data Platforms, AMC Networks. “This capability will drive our leadership position in delivering addressability for our partners while extending scale of high-quality audiences rooted in authentication.”

FreeWheel and LiveRamp said that ATS will unlock benefits for advertisers , including measuring media buys and enabling collaboration and insights with other brands.

The integration will also enable the nearly 90 RampID-enabled demand-side platforms to directly transact on LiveRamp’s people-based identity. Every impression can be measured, resulting in better ROi, the companies said.

“Premium addressable CTV inventory is the new must-have for every advertiser,” said Travis Clinger, senior VP, activations and addressability at LiveRamp. “FreeWheel’s integration to support LiveRamp’s addressability will power more accurate, people-based marketing across some of the world’s leading streaming publishers, enabling marketers to drive the business outcomes they need.”