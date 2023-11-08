FreeWheel Adds Audience Manager to Its TV Platform

FreeWheel, Comcast’s ad tech company, said it has added Audience Manager, which unlocks audience activation across screens, to its TV Platform.

Audience Manager simplifies audience creation and target at scale using the FreeWheel Identity Network and lets publishers tap into and activate data within FreeWheel’s TV Platform using third-party segments.

“Marketers increasingly want to reach more precise and addressable audiences on premium content,“ FreeWheel chief product officer David Dworin said. “This, paired with the deprecation of cookies and third-party identifiers, means we need to build for the TV ad ecosystem of the future while innovating for the industry’s needs today. The digitization of TV promises improved measurement and targeting capabilities, but there is still a need for real-time insights and interoperability. Audience Manager, powered by our FreeWheel Identity Network, helps solve for these challenges by bringing much-needed advanced activation capabilities to our premium TV marketers and publishers.”

Audience Manager is available in the U.S. and has already been adopted by 13 publishers, with audience matching three to four times better than FreeWheel previously provided.

“Since adopting FreeWheel’s Audience Manager, we’ve been able to target our inventory with improved ingestion and activation speed,” Seth Wernick, senior VP, revenue operations at Crackle, said. “FreeWheel has made a significant impact on our audience-based campaigns as we look to reach consumers across today’s fragmented TV ad ecosystem.”