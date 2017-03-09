Freeform Plots Binge Release of 'Famous in Love'

The new season of Famous in Love starts up on Freeform April 18, and Freeform will make all 10 episodes available then on digital platforms. Those include the Freeform app, freeform.com and Hulu.

Horizon Television produces the show.

Freeform had a successful binge launch for its series Beyond earlier this year, which the network says premiered as one of Freeform’s most successful series, with 87% of bingers finishing the series within one week.



Related: Freeform Taps Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul as VP of Communications



"We promised to deliver great content to our viewers in the way they want to consume it and, coming off the incredible success of the Beyond binge launch, we are excited to follow up on that strategy and launch Famous in Love with a full binge on the night of its premiere," said Tom Ascheim, president, Freeform. "Marlene King has created a world that has all of the intrigue, sexiness and wish fulfillment that is perfect for our viewers who love to binge."

Based on the novel by Rebecca Serle, Famous in Love follows college student Paige (Bella Thorne) as she gets her big break after auditioning for the starring role in a Hollywood blockbuster.

Other cast members include Carter Jenkins, Charlie Depew and Georgie Flores.

Marlene King, Christopher Fife, Miguel Arteta, Melissa Carter and Dan Farah are the executive producers. Serle is co-executive producer and co-creator.





The series is produced by Long Lake Media, Farah Films and Carmina Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Horizon Television.