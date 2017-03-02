Freeform Taps Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul as VP of Communications

Freeform announced Thursday it has named Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul its vice president of communications.

Bulochnikov-Paul will report to Kevin Brockman, executive VP of global communications at Disney-ABC Television Group.

She will work with Freeform president Tom Ascheim and be responsible for strategiccorporate communications, consumer press campaigns, awards outreach and talent relations.

“Naomi has a great reputation in our industry as a strategic communications executive who delivers impressive results,” said Brockman. “Her experience in crafting innovative campaigns interweaving traditional and new media opportunities will serve us well. We’re happy to have her join the team.”

Bulochnikov-Paul previously served as VP of media and talent relations for Sony Pictures Television’s Crackle. Before that, she held positions at Wikked Entertainment, Ish Entertainment and VH1.