TCA: Freeform Renews Rookie Drama ‘Beyond’

Freeform has given a second season to drama Beyond, as Tom Ascheim, network president, surprised the cast and executive producers with the announcement during their TCA panel in Pasadena.

Adam Nussdorf and Tim Kring are among the exec producers on the rookie drama, which launched Jan. 2. In a break from its norm, Freeform made the entire season available for binge watching.

”Our goal for launching Beyond was to give the audience outstanding content in the way they want to watch it,” said Ascheim. “The response has far exceeded our greatest expectations, both quantitatively and qualitatively, and we can’t wait to bring more Beyond to its growing fan base.”

Beyond has amassed over 14 million views, said Freeform, including 7 million across digital platforms and 7.2 million on linear TV.

From Imperative Entertainment and Automatik, the show is created, written and executive produced by Nussdorf. Kring (Heroes), David Eick, Steven Adelson, Dan Friedkin, Justin Levy and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones are executive producers.