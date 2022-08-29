Freeform Investigates Grooming in School in New Docuseries
By Michael Malone published
‘Keep This Between Us’ has four episodes across two nights
Keep This Between Us, a docuseries that sees a woman reexamine her relationship with a trusted teacher, premieres on Freeform August 29. The series “exposes an epidemic of widespread grooming—manipulative and coercive behavior by abusers to gain access to potential victims—in U.S. high schools,” according to the network.
Two episodes premiere August 29 and the two remaining ones air August 30. The pilot sees a woman named Cheryl investigate an inappropriate relationship she had with her high school teacher.
Amy Berg, Jenna Rosher and Kristi Jacobson direct.
Executive producers are Vox Media Studios’ Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen and Dana J. Olkkonen; Thalia Mavros from The Front Media; Amy Berg, Cheryl Nichols, Ari Basile and Sarah Gibson.
Episodes are on Hulu the day after they are on Freeform. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
