Freeform Greenlights Mermaid Drama ‘The Deep’

Freeform has greenlit drama pilot The Deep, a one-hour show set in a coastal town known for having mermaids in its history. According to Freeform, “When the arrival of a mysterious girl proves this folklore all too true, the battle between man and sea takes a very vicious turn as these predatory beings return to reclaim their right to the ocean.”

Eric Wald and Dean White, who came up with the story, will write and executive produce the pilot, and Scott Stewart will direct. Brad Luff, Nate Hopper and RD Robb are executive producers and Emily Whitesell is the showrunner.

Production on The Deep will begin in September in Vancouver.

“The Deep is a very different show than one would expect when they hear the word ‘mermaid’–the mermaid tale has been reinvented in this pilot,” said Karey Burke, executive VP, programming and development. “The writing is thrilling, stories complex and scary, and we are excited to explore the themes of obsession and violence through these amazing creatures.”

Cable net Freeform, formerly known as ABC Family, is part of the Disney|ABC Television Group.