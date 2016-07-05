Freeform OKs Pilot for ‘Alone Together’

Freeform, the Disney-owned cable channel, said it greenlit a pilot for a new comedy called Alone Together from The Lonely Island team of Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer.

The show features two millennial misfits trying to make their way in Los Angeles and find themselves in a strictly platonic relationship.

Esther Povitsky and Benji Aflalo will star, write and executive produce the pilot.

“This is a fiercely funny look at young adults who are unapologetically themselves while blazing their own paths, which fits nicely into the tradition already set by our current slate,” said Karey Burke, executive VP, programming and development at Freeform.