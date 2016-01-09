TCA: Tom Ascheim—Freeform Moniker Won't Hurt Network

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. -- ABC Family’s name conversion to Freeform won’t hurt the network by losing its name identification with parent Disney/ABC company, according to Tom Ascheim, president of the network.

Ascheim, speaking at the network’s TCA winter press tour session, said the name Freeform was chosen after extensive research with its core “becomers” audience, which ranges from high school to late 20s.

While the ABC/Disney name offers distinct brand identity, Ascheim said it was more important to provide a name that its audience can better identify with.

