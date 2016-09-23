Freeform Developing Late-Night Show With Iliza Shlesinger

Freeform has greenlit the development of a late-night series hosted by comedian Iliza Shlesinger. The show will “feature Iliza’s unique voice that reflects the audience and what’s happening in the moment with a fresh comedic spin,” according to Freeform.

Shlesinger premiered her scripted web series Forever 31 on ABC’s digital platform ABCd this past summer. Her third Netflix special Confirmed Killspremieres on the streaming service September 23, and will be followed by her first national theater tour. In spring 2017, Weinstein Books will publish her book Girl Logic.

“We were looking for a voice that speaks to and for our audience, and we have found it in Iliza,” said Karey Burke, executive VP, programming and development, Freeform. “We weren’t just looking to get into late-night for the sake of it—it’s Iliza’s brilliantly modern take on culture, relationships, and gender politics that made her vision for a series undeniable to us."

Shlesinger won the sixth season of NBC’s Last Comic Standing, and hosted a syndicated dating show called Excused.

“A late-night show has been THE goal for me and I’m ready to throw my hat into the ring,” said Shlesinger. “I couldn’t be more excited to work with Freeform because they understand my voice as a comedian and are allowing me the freedom to create something special. I can’t wait to put my stamp on the late-night format.”

Shlesinger, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen Turner, David Martin and Kara Baker from Avalon Television are executive producers.