Netflix Lines Up Cedric the Entertainer, Colin Quinn, Dana Carvey Specials

Netflix has shared its comedy special premieres for the fall, with Cedric the Entertainer taking the Nashville stage for Live From the Ville Sept. 16 and Russell Peters’ Almost Famous show from Toronto debuting Oct. 7.

Joe Rogan’s Triggered takes place at the historic Fillmore in San Francisco and debuts Oct 21. Dana Carvey’s special Straight White Male, 60, premieres Nov. 4 and is filmed in Boston.

Colin Quinn: The New York Story premieres Nov. 18. Filmed at the Schimmel Center in New York, it is directed by Jerry Seinfeld. Michael Che Matters, starring the Saturday Night Live “Weekend Update” co-anchor, premieres Nov. 25. It is filmed in Brooklyn.

Reggie Watts: Spatial premieres Dec. 6 and is filmed live on a Los Angeles soundstage.

Gabriel Iglesias: I’m Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry debuts Dec. 20. The special sees “Fluffy” Iglesias perform in a sold out theater in Chicago.

Netflix has also announced the double bill featuring Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy premiering their We’ve Been Thinking special Aug. 26, and Iliza Shlesinger’s Confirmed Kills debuting Sept. 23.