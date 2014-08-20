Frazier, Aguirre Named Co-Anchors of 'ET,' 'The Insider'

Two new hosts are coming to CBS Television Distribution’s entertainment access magazines.

Kevin Frazier, who has been co-anchor and managing editor of The Insider since March 2011, will co-host Entertainment Tonight alongside Nancy O’Dell. Prior to moving over to The Insider, Frazier was a correspondent and weekend anchor at ET. Frazier replaces Rob Marciano, who is joining ABC’s Good Morning America.

Replacing Frazier at The Insider is Louis Aguirre, who has been co-anchor of WSVN Miami’s Deco Drive since 2003. Aguirre joins Thea Andrews at The Insider. Both men take their posts Sept. 9.

“Kevin lives and breathes entertainment news; he is the ultimate professional and has a phenomenal relationship with Nancy,” said ET and The Insider’s executive producer Brad Bessey. “When searching for a new co-anchor, we realized Kev, who gives 110% everyday, is the perfect fit and are thrilled to welcome him home. And, we’re just as excited to have Louis join The Insider. He is a dynamic broadcaster with a strong point of view, which will be key as he and Thea offer perspective on the hottest trending entertainment news and pop culture topics of the day.”

“With Nancy and Kevin and Thea and Louis and the rest of our ensemble we have two impressive teams with decades of entertainment news experience combined to lead ET and The Insider into the future,” said Hilary Estey McLoughlin, CTD’s president of creative affairs, also in a statement. “Both of these shows will continue to bring a distinctive point of view to the pop culture stories that viewers are talking about each day.”