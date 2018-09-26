Frank Pugliese Tapped to Run TNT’s ‘Alienist’ Successor

TNT has lined up Frank Pugliese to be showrunner on The Angel of Darkness, a limited series based on the sequel to Caleb Carr novel The Alienist. Pugliese was most recently executive producer and co-showrunner on Netflix drama House of Cards.

The main cast from The Alienist, including Daniel Bruhl, Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning, will return for The Angel of Darkness. The series will show Fanning’s Sara Howard, who has opened a private detective agency, and enlists Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Brühl) and John Moore (Evans) to track down an elusive killer.

TNT has not announced a premiere date.

“Following the tremendous success of The Alienist, we are excited to welcome an immensely talented and accomplished showrunner who could not only do justice to Caleb Carr’s popular sequel but also add a unique point of view,” said Sarah Aubrey, executive VP of original programming for TNT. “With Frank, we have found a three-time Emmy Award nominee whose unique skills will surely catapult The Angel of Darkness to the same heights of success as its predecessor.”

Pugliese’s television credits include Night of the Living Dead, Homicide, Love and Blood, Fallen Angels, Law and Order,Borgia and Copper.

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to work with the talented cast, crew and team that brought The Alienist to life,” said Pugliese. “Myself and the writers coming on board for TheAngel of Darkness are looking forward to continuing this story born from the wondrous imagination of Caleb Carr."

The Angel of Darknessis a co-production of Paramount Television and Turner's Studio T with Eric Roth, Anonymous Content's Steve Golin and Rosalie Swedlin, and Cary Joji Fukunaga the executive producers.