TNT Picks Up Robert Downey Jr. Drama ‘Constance’

TNT has ordered a pair of drama series, Constance and Beast Mode. Produced by Team Downey, in association with Sonar Entertainment and Studio T, Constance will star Elisabeth Shue. The project is written by KC Perry, directed by Jesse Peretz and executive produced by Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell, Bill Dubuque, Tom Lesinski, Jenna Santoianni, Peretz, Shue and Perry.

Constance is described as “a fun, darkly humorous, veneer-stripping story about one woman’s refusal to fade into obsolescence.” It follows former beauty queen turned small town bureaucrat, Constance Young, whose life is thrown into turmoil after her husband’s mysterious death. Realizing she and her family are on the verge of financial ruin, Constance turns to cooking the books at City Hall, while simultaneously trying to reinvent herself through direct-sales cosmetics.

Beast Mode, inspired by the life of boxing trainer Ann Wolfe, tells the story of a feisty woman with a “kill or be killed” mentality. While these qualities make her an excellent trainer, they tend to cause problems in the rest of her life.

Produced by Ann Wolfe and Macro in association with Studio T, Beast Mode is written and executive produced by David Schneiderman, with executive producers Stefanie Huie and Macro’s Charles D. King, Kim Roth and Poppy Hanks.

“Constance and Beast Mode exist in two radically different worlds, one of cosmetics and crime, and the other of elite boxing, but both pilots are about complicated, empowered women who are incredible forces of nature,” said Sarah Aubrey, executive VP of original programming at TNT. “Their passion and ambition, mixed with a healthy dose of craziness, make them unforgettable characters that our viewers will love.”