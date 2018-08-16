TNT Orders ‘The Alienist’ Sequel

TNT has greenlit limited series The Angel of Darkness based on the sequel to its Emmy-nominated original series The Alienist.

The Angel of Darkness, a co-production of Paramount Television and Turner's Studio T, will feature The Alienist’s lead cast including Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning in an all-new storyline, according to network officials.

The Alienist finished its freshman year as cable’s most watched new series among adults 18-49 and earned six Emmy nominations.

“We could not be prouder of The Alienist’s outstanding, award-worthy performance and all of the work the incredible actors and crew put in to bring that story and time period to life,” said Sarah Aubrey, executive VP of original programming for TNT in a statement. “Our audience fell in love with these multi-dimensional, timeless characters and the journey of their struggles living in complicated times. With this new story in TNT’s Suspense Collection, we will further immerse viewers into their world as they are confronted with a new enemy.”

Eric Roth, Anonymous Content's Steve Golin and Rosalie Swedlin and Cary Joji Fukunaga will serve as executive producers for The Angel of Darkness.