Frank Langella Returning to ‘The Americans’ for Season 4

Philip and Elizabeth Jennings are finally keeping a handler into a new season of The Americans. FX announced Friday that Frank Langella will reprise his role as Gabriel, the mysterious handler of the KGB spies played by Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell, in the fourth season of the Peabody Award-winning drama.

Langella, an Academy Award nominee and three-time Tony Award winner, joined the cast of The Americans in the show’s third season, which ended Wednesday.

“Frank brings such instant depth and complexity to the part," said executive producer Joel Fields. “You know that Gabriel loves Philip and Elizabeth. But you can also feel, on a visceral level, what he's been through as a Soviet. And if he needs them to do what they don't want to do, he's going to use everything in his power to make sure they do it."

The Americans, which was renewed for a fourth season back in March, is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.