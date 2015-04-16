‘The Americans,’ ‘Jane the Virgin’ Among Peabody Entertainment Winners

The entertainment winners of the 74th annual Peabody Awards were announced Thursday.

SundanceTV pulled in two wins with limited series The Honorable Woman and drama Rectify. FX also had two winners with cold war drama The Americans and limited series Fargo.

Cinemax’s The Knick and HBO’s late-night talker Last Week Tonight with John Oliver also reeled in Peabody Awards.

The winners were rounded out by Comedy Central’s Inside Amy Schumer, CW’s Jane the Virgin and British anthology Black Mirror.

News and radio winners will be announced on April 20, while documentary, public service, education and children’s programming winners will be announced on April 23.

The Peabody Awards ceremony will be held on May 31 with Portlandia star Fred Armisen hosting.