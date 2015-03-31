FX Renews ‘The Americans’ for Fourth Season

FX has renewed its critically-acclaimed Cold War spy drama The Americans for a fourth season.

Through the first five episodes of its third season, The Americans is averaging 4.21 million viewers and 1.84 million among adults 18-49, based on Live+7 viewing, including both linear and non-linear platforms. The Americans is heavily time shifted, with viewing spiking 147% from live-plus-same-day to Live+7, higher than last season.

“Remarkably, this season of The Americans has achieved even greater acclaim than that of its first two seasons,” said Nick Grad, copresident of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. “The series has cemented it status with critics as television’s best current drama and arguably the best show on TV, and we couldn’t agree more.”

FX notes that The Americans is currently the top-ranked TV series on Metacritic with a 92 rating and was honored by the American Film Institute as one of the TV programs of the year for its first two seasons.

The Americans concludes its third season April 22.