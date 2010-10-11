Fran Drescher Getting Talk Show

Fran Drescher will try her hand at talk, starting with a

three-week preview that will air on six Fox-owned television stations starting

this November.

"I'm thrilled to be able to

bring The Fran Drescher Tawk Show to daytime TV, which fits me hand in

glove," said Drescher in a statement. "It will cover all of my passions,

everything from pedicures to politics. America will have a chance to see the

real Fran Drescher, beyond The Nanny. I'm the girl next door, a

self-made woman who has been to hell and back a few times."

Fox's NYNW New York, KTTV Los

Angeles, WTXF Philadelphia, KSAZ Phoenix, KMSP Minneapolis and WOFL Orlando all

will strip the time in daytime throughout the test, which begins Friday, Nov.

26, the day after Thanksgiving. Fox Television Stations will co-produce the

show with syndicator Debmar-Mercury.

"Fran is the perfect person to bring a new 'voice,' if

you will, to daytime," said Frank Cicha, Fox TV Stations' senior vice president

of programming. "The female audience knows her, likes her, and we expect

the show to bring energy and freshness to these time periods."

"Fran is a natural, multi-faceted talent with

an extraordinary life story who is perfect for daytime talk," said Debmar co-presidents

Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein. "We are thrilled to partner with Fox to create

this launch pad for Fran into the talk show arena, in the hope of gaining a

full national syndication rollout in the 2011-12 season."

Drescher first came to fame

in the 1990s sitcom The Nanny, which

aired for six years and then successfully made the jump to syndication.

Drescher is both a rape and cancer survivor, which she wrote about in her book "Cancer

Schmancer" in 2002.

Scott Sternberg and Peter

Marc Jacobson will executive produce The

Fran Drescher Show, along with Drescher. Lonnie Burstein, Debmar's executive

vice president of programming and production, developed and will oversee the

project for Debmar.

Debmar-Mercury also syndicates such shows as The Wendy Williams Show, Family Feud, E! True Hollywood Story, House of Payne and Meet the Browns.