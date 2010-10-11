Fran Drescher Getting Talk Show
Fran Drescher will try her hand at talk, starting with a
three-week preview that will air on six Fox-owned television stations starting
this November.
"I'm thrilled to be able to
bring The Fran Drescher Tawk Show to daytime TV, which fits me hand in
glove," said Drescher in a statement. "It will cover all of my passions,
everything from pedicures to politics. America will have a chance to see the
real Fran Drescher, beyond The Nanny. I'm the girl next door, a
self-made woman who has been to hell and back a few times."
Fox's NYNW New York, KTTV Los
Angeles, WTXF Philadelphia, KSAZ Phoenix, KMSP Minneapolis and WOFL Orlando all
will strip the time in daytime throughout the test, which begins Friday, Nov.
26, the day after Thanksgiving. Fox Television Stations will co-produce the
show with syndicator Debmar-Mercury.
"Fran is the perfect person to bring a new 'voice,' if
you will, to daytime," said Frank Cicha, Fox TV Stations' senior vice president
of programming. "The female audience knows her, likes her, and we expect
the show to bring energy and freshness to these time periods."
"Fran is a natural, multi-faceted talent with
an extraordinary life story who is perfect for daytime talk," said Debmar co-presidents
Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein. "We are thrilled to partner with Fox to create
this launch pad for Fran into the talk show arena, in the hope of gaining a
full national syndication rollout in the 2011-12 season."
Drescher first came to fame
in the 1990s sitcom The Nanny, which
aired for six years and then successfully made the jump to syndication.
Drescher is both a rape and cancer survivor, which she wrote about in her book "Cancer
Schmancer" in 2002.
Scott Sternberg and Peter
Marc Jacobson will executive produce The
Fran Drescher Show, along with Drescher. Lonnie Burstein, Debmar's executive
vice president of programming and production, developed and will oversee the
project for Debmar.
Debmar-Mercury also syndicates such shows as The Wendy Williams Show, Family Feud, E! True Hollywood Story, House of Payne and Meet the Browns.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.