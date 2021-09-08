Fox's Tubi Set To Stream Original Movie ‘Corrective Measures’ with Bruce Willis

Fox Entertainment’s streaming service Tubi is set to debut the film Corrective Measures, starring Bruce Willis, as part of its strategy to debut more than 140 hours of original content.

Also starring Michael Rooker, Corrective Measures is set to have its debut on Tubi in 2022.

Michael Rooker (Image credit: Tubi)

Corrective Measures is based on a graphic novel. It is written, directed and produced by Sean Patrick O’Reilly. Todd Masters will head characters and creature design.

“We’re excited to be harnessing the creative talent of Sean Patrick O’Reilly, Bruce Willis, Michael Rooker and Todd Masters to bring this celebrated comic book series to life,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi. “Corrective Measures is a powerfully authentic and captivating sci-fi action film that speaks to our unwavering commitment to provide the Tubi audience with a broad array of compelling original content.”

Fox and Tubi announced plans at the NewFronts to program 140 hours of original content, including documentaries from Fox Alternative Entertainment, animated shows from Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment and independent films. Tubi content decisions are guided by its content intelligence, which uses viewer consumption data to personalize the service.

The sci-fi action movie is set in the world’s most dangerous maximum security prison where Willis’s character is a criminal genius and Rooker is warden.

“Corrective Measures is a project I've been wanting to see come to life from the pages of Arcana's graphic novel series for a long time,” said O’Reilly. “Overseeing this project from script to screen has been an incredible journey, and to have my live-action directing debut at this level with so many talented cast and crew is truly a dream come true. Directing, writing and producing Corrective Measures was such an incredible experience and I cannot think of a better partner than Fox and Tubi for Arcana's launch into live action productions.”

Corrective Measures is produced by Arcana Productions LLC and executive-produced by The Exchange. Jas Boparai, Corey Large, Johnny Messner and Steven Eads serve as executive producers. Michelle O'Reilly serves as producer.