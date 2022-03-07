Fox’s ‘She’s a Hero’ Campaign Returns With Bank of America as Sponsor

Fox said its “She’s a Hero” campaign will return with content highlighting stories of real-life female doctors and nurses appearing during the medical drama The Resident.

Bank of America has signed on as sponsor of the campaign.

The campaign is timed to International Women’s Day and is being done as a partnership with the #SeeHer movement. Bank of America is a member of #SeeHer.

“Fox is proud to once again work with the #SeeHer movement to promote gender equality and further amplify the important mission of accurately portraying women and girls in media,” Suzanne Sullivan, executive VP of ad sales at Fox Entertainment, said. “We value and appreciate the opportunity to partner with Bank of America as we highlight the incredible achievements of female doctors and nurses through our ‘She’s a Hero’ franchise. The Resident is the perfect series to align this contextually relevant custom content celebrating the achievements of these amazing medical professionals.”

The ”She’s a Hero“ content will air in primetime on Tuesday (March 8) during The Resident as part of a Fox Fast Break commercial pod. To add reach to the campaign, Fox will also distribute custom content featuring female doctors and nurses across The Resident’s social platforms.

“At Bank of America, we believe that our diversity makes us stronger, and we are better able to meet the needs of those around us when we mirror the communities where we live and work,” B of A chief digital officer and head of global marketing David Tyrie said. “Representation matters, and that’s why we support ‘She’s a Hero’ to elevate stories and achievements of women like these doctors and nurses, who are making an impact. Our company is cultivating an inclusive workplace, supporting our female teammates through benefits and programs to empower them to thrive, and providing products and services to help all clients achieve their financial goals.” ■