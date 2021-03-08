Fox Launches ‘She’s A Hero’ First Responder Initiative

Fox Corp. said it is launching a She’s a Hero initiative honoring first responders as part its recognition for International Women’s Day and the Association of National Advertisers’ SeeHer Movement.

Fox will kick off the initiative by airing a custom spot featuring real-life first responders on Monday during its primetime drama 9-1-1, which stars Angela Bassett. The spots will air during the Fox Fast Breaks commercial break, which appears after the first block of programming.

Fox will also distribute the spot across 9-1-1’s social platforms.

L’Oreal, a member of SeeHer, has signed on to support the projects. L’Oreal’s Women of Worth programs seeks everyday heroes. The women honored will receive $20,000 to fund charitable endeavors and a national platform to share their stories.

“Fox is proud to support the #SeeHer movement and its continuing mission to promote gender equality, as well as highlight the incredible achievements of our female first responders through our She’s a Hero initiative,” said Marianne Gambelli, president of ad sales for Fox. “Across the country, we continue to see the brave contributions that our first responders and front-line workers are making throughout our communities, and I am proud we can use the Fox portfolio to honor and celebrate their remarkable and vital work.”

Additionally, Fox will further amplify its She’s a Hero initiative and distribute the custom produced content celebrating the work of real-life female first responders across Fox Sports and Fox News Media.

“We are delighted to partner with Fox to further advance our mission of accurately portraying women and girls in marketing, advertising, media and entertainment, so they can see themselves as they truly are and in all their potential,” added Nadine Karp McHugh, president, SeeHer. “Now more than ever with research revealing that women are taking the brunt of the pandemic and with the majority of essential workers being female, it is crucial that we see her and celebrate all of her contributions. Programs like 9-1-1 and the real-life stories they are telling through this effort represent a great example of shining a light on authentic real-life heroes.”