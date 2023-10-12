Fox’s ‘She’s a Hero’ Campaign’ Returns During ‘Lego Masters’

Fox will be continuing its “She’sa Hero” campaign by putting a spotlight on women in STEM during Thursday’s episode of Lego Masters.

Fox’s She’s a Hero is part of the Association of National Advertisers’ SeeHer initiative, designed to provide accurate portrayals of women and girls in media.

L’Oreal Paris continues as sponsor of Fox’s "She’s a Hero" effort.

“For and SeeHer celebrate the fourth execution of the ‘She’s a Hero’ franchise, as we continue to advocate for gender equality and the accurate portrayal of women and girls in media,” said Suzanne Sullivan, executive VP of ad sales at Fox Entertainment. “Collaborating with our original sponsor, L’Oréal Paris, we shine a spotlight on inspiring women in STEM to empower and show women and girls that ‘if you can see her, you can be her.’”

The new She’s a Hero content will debut during Lego Masters during a Fox Fast Break 60-second commercial pod. It will also appear on Fox Sports, Fox News and Tubi.

The new iteration of the campaign coincides with the International Day of the Girl.

The She’s a Hero content also dovetails with L’Oreal’s Women of Worth program, which is calling on Americans to nominate an everyday hero. Honorees will receive $25,000 to fund their charitable endeavors, a national platform to share their stories and an opportunity to build a network to increase the impact they have on the community they serve.

“Next to the global equality and accurate representation of all women and girls, it is SeeHer’s highest priority to align with impactful partners who help us in shaping society for the better,” said Christine Guilfoyle, president, SeeHer ANA. “It is our honor to, once again, join Fox in elevating the stories of true-life heroes through this extraordinary campaign. ‘She’s a Hero’ continues to feature the world-changers we need now more than ever, and, this year, we could not be more thrilled to highlight women and girls leading the charge in the relevant and vital field of STEM.”