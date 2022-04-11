Fox Weather Announces First Broadcast Meteorology Scholarship
By Michael Malone published
Haley Meier of Mississippi State, and WTVA Tupelo, claims inaugural one
Fox Weather has named Haley Meier the inaugural recipient of an annual scholarship it gives out with Mississippi State University. The program is designed to support candidates in their pursuit of a career in broadcast meteorology.
Meier is a junior at Mississippi State, majoring in broadcast meteorology.
“We are proud to recognize Haley Meier as our first Mississippi State University scholarship recipient,” said Sharri Berg, Fox Weather president. “As we look to foster the next generation of broadcast meteorologists, we are confident this scholarship will help students take the next step in chasing their dreams.”
Meier is also weekend morning meteorologist at WTVA Tupelo. The scholarship will be applied to her 2022-23 school year.
“I am incredibly honored for the opportunity to work with such an entrepreneurial organization that is committed to the advancement and continued innovation of meteorological sciences,” said Meier.
The endowment is set up in perpetuity and features a scholarship, a Fox Weather internship and a mentorship from a Fox Weather meteorologist.
Fox Weather is a free ad-supported streaming network that’s part of Fox News Media. It premiered in October. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.