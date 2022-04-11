Fox Weather Announces First Broadcast Meteorology Scholarship

Haley Meier (Image credit: Fox Weather)

Fox Weather has named Haley Meier the inaugural recipient of an annual scholarship it gives out with Mississippi State University. The program is designed to support candidates in their pursuit of a career in broadcast meteorology.

Meier is a junior at Mississippi State, majoring in broadcast meteorology.

“We are proud to recognize Haley Meier as our first Mississippi State University scholarship recipient,” said Sharri Berg, Fox Weather president. “As we look to foster the next generation of broadcast meteorologists, we are confident this scholarship will help students take the next step in chasing their dreams.”

Meier is also weekend morning meteorologist at WTVA Tupelo. The scholarship will be applied to her 2022-23 school year.

“I am incredibly honored for the opportunity to work with such an entrepreneurial organization that is committed to the advancement and continued innovation of meteorological sciences,” said Meier.

The endowment is set up in perpetuity and features a scholarship, a Fox Weather internship and a mentorship from a Fox Weather meteorologist.

Fox Weather is a free ad-supported streaming network that’s part of Fox News Media. It premiered in October. ■