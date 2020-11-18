Fox TV Stations Renew Three Shows for Two More Seasons

Sherri Shepherd is one of the hosts of Fox First Run's 'Dish Nation.'

The Fox Television Stations have given two-year renewals for three of its syndicated shows -- 25 Words or Less, Divorce Court and Dish Nation, said Stephen Brown, executive vice president of programming, Fox Television Stations. The renewals take all three shows through the 2022-23 TV season.

“We at Fox First Run are so pleased to produce reliably strong, feel good programming for [the Fox Television Stations] and syndication,” said Brown in a statement. “With shows helmed by Meredith Vieira, Judge Faith Jenkins, Sherri Shepherd and the amazing cast of ‘Dish Nation,’ plus the upcoming ‘You Bet Your Life’ with Jay Leno, we anticipate nothing but growth ahead."

Game show 25 Words or Less, hosted and executive produced by Meredith Vieira, debuted on the Fox TV Stations as a test in August 2018 before heading into national syndication the following year.

The half-hour strip is cleared nationally in 98% of the country and is a collaboration of ​executive producers Lisa Kudrow, Dan Bucatinsky, Mary McCormack, Michael Morris, showrunner Michael Canter and Bruce Sterten, creator of the 25 Words or Less and Taboo board games. 25 Words or Less is produced by Dino Bones Productions and distributed by Fox First Run.

Judge Faith Jenkins joined long-running half-hour court strip Divorce Court last March, taking over from Judge Lynn Toler, who had served as the program’s judge since 2006. Jenkins just premiered as the judge this season.

Divorce Court is cleared in 94% of the country and is produced by Lincolnwood Productions and distributed by Fox First Run.

The comedy/entertainment news program Dish Nation, which follows radio deejay teams in different markets and then edits their daily programs into a half-hour strip, debuted on the Fox Television Stations in July 2011 and is now cleared nationally in 85% of the country.

The current Dish Nation teams include Atlanta’s Headkrack, Gary with da Tea, Da Brat and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams; Los Angeles’ Sherri Shepherd with Heidi Hamilton and Frank Kramer from KLOS’ Heidi and Frank, and iHeartRadio’s Chuey Martinez. Each year, 260 episodes of the program are distributed by Fox First Run.