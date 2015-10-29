Fox TV Stations Renew ‘The Real’ Through 2018

The Fox Television Stations have renewed Warner Bros.’ daytime panel The Real for two more seasons, taking the show through 2017-18, said Frank Cicha, senior VP, programming, Fox Television Stations, and Ken Werner, president, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

“The Real has been an important piece in building our growing daytime lineup,” said Cicha in a statement. “In fact, in our universe, it often beats or ties The View. That alone is worth two more years in my book."

“The Real in its second season has expanded on its promise of connecting with the diverse daytime television viewers and is delivering substantial ratings growth in the process,” said Werner, also in a statement. “The series did not invent this genre of television program, nor is it the only talk panel on television, but what The Real has done is differentiate itself from the others, quickly becoming an original, distinct and entertaining hour that has giving viewers a reason to make an appointment each and every day.”

The Real airs on many Fox owned television stations in top markets, including New York. In 16 of the 25 top markets, The Real follows Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, where it retains 100% of its lead-in share among women, according to Warner Bros. Nationally, the show is up 14% among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54.

Now that the Fox stations have renewed the show, Warner Bros. needs to get it renewed in the rest of the country. Like Wendy Williams before it, The Real performs better in urban markets. In many markets, the program was downgraded to lower-rated time-slots this season, although that makes the fact that it’s managing to show ratings growth more impressive.

The Real also swapped out executive producers this season, moving creator Sallyann Salsano, who also runs 495 Productions, into a consulting producer role and bringing on Rachel Miskowiec, who previously executive produced such daytime shows as Disney-ABC’s Katie, Warner Bros.’ Tyra Banks and ABC’s Good Morning America, among others.

The Real is a one-hour, daily talk show hosted by Tamar Braxton, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Bailon. The show is produced by Telepictures Productions, the first-run and reality production arm of Warner Bros. Television, and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.