Fox TV Stations Re-Up With MyNetworkTV Through 2019-20

The Fox Television Stations have extended their licensing agreement with its corporate-owned programming service, MyNetworkTV, through the 2019-20 TV season, said Twentieth Television President Greg Meidel on Tuesday.

MyNetworkTV airs on Fox-owned TV stations in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Houston, Phoenix, Minneapolis, Orlando and Charlotte, N.C. The network is currently cleared in more than 97% of the country, offering stations 10 hours of off-network primetime programming Monday through Friday.



The network's 2017-18 schedule includes NBC's Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Criminal Intent; The X-Files, rebooted on Fox earlier this year; NBC's Dateline, recut specifically for MyNetworkTV, and NBC's American Ninja Warrior.

