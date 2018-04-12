Fox TV Stations Names Chung Chief Digital Officer

Steve Chung was named chief digital officer, a newly created position at Fox Television Stations.

Chung, founder and CEO of Frankly Inc., will assume his new position in June and report directly to Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations.

“With a fresh and informed perspective, coupled with his impressive and diverse background, Steve will lead our digital strategy in a way that fuels growth and enables our stations to build and foster strong connections with our audience across multiple platforms,” Abernethy said.

Chung’s company Frankly is a leader in providing an integrated cloud platform that enables media companies to create, distribute, analyze and monetize content across all digital properties.

Before Frankly, Chung held posts at Goldman Sachs, CDNetworks, BlueRun Ventures, We Heart It and Dragon TV.

“I am honored to take on this new role at Fox Television Stations during such a pivotal time in local news and media,” Chung said. “ I look forward to working with Jack and the talented team at FTS to build upon the strength of the Fox TV brand across all digital platforms and secure the station group as a dominant player in the industry.”