Fox Television Stations Expand News

Fox Television Stations is expanding local news offerings in nine markets this year. The group has announced expansions in New York, Washington D.C., Tampa Bay, Phoenix, Detroit, Minneapolis and Charlotte, with two other Fox markets set to increase their local output.

“In a time when media critics are accusing large station groups of cutting back on news, we are adding more newscasts than ever with a total of more than 42 hours of local news per week this year,” said Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations.

WTTG Washington adds a half hour of news at 11:30 p.m. Sundays, starting April 29. WTTG also adds a 7 p.m. half hour Monday-Friday July 16, while sister station WDCA goes live 9-9:30 p.m. Monday-Friday that same day.

KMSP Minneapolis adds a half hour at 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday starting in July, while sister station WFTC gets a 7:30 p.m. news also in July.

KSAZ Phoenix goes live 4-5 p.m. Monday-Friday starting July 2. Sister KUTP adds 7-8 p.m. Monday through Friday on the same date. KSAZ tacks on a half hour at 10:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, in early August.

WTVT Tampa Bay adds an hour at 4 p.m. Monday-Friday starting July 16.

WNYW New York increases a half hour at noon Monday-Friday starting July 23.

WJBK Detroit starts its news operation at 4 a.m. Monday-Friday in September.

FOX Television Stations has 28 stations in 18 markets.