Fox TV Stations, MyNetworkTV Extend Agreement Through 2017-18 Season

Fox Television Stations has extended its programming agreement with MyNetworkTV for two more years through the 2017-18 season.

MyNetworkTV airs on Fox Television Stations in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, as well as other top markets such as Washington, D.C., Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Minneapolis, Orlando and Charlotte.

“As we enter the 10th season, our programming opportunities are getting better and better and MyNetworkTV is continuing to be a great value proposition for stations,” said Frank Cicha, senior VP of programming, Fox Television Stations.

The 2015-16 schedule kicked off Sept. 28, offering 10 hours of programming Monday-Friday, including Bones, Law & Order: SVU, The Walking Dead, The Closer and The Mentalist.