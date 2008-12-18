Fox TV Stations Get 'The Closer'

Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution has closed its first group deal for off-cable net runs of The Closer. The distributor said Thursday it has sold the first four season's worth of TNT's hour drama to Fox's TV stations for weekend runs in syndication.



The show, billed as the highest-rated ad-supported cable series ever, will debut in fall 2010. The deal covers Fox's O&O's in 16 markets, including in the top three -- New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.



Crime dramas--CSI and Law & Order, for example--have performed well in syndication,

frequently in late-fringe weekend time periods.





Frank Cicha, senior VP, programming, for Fox Television Stations, said he is looking to continue the success of running "high-profile hours" across a number of time periods.



The Closer's profile got even higher Thursday, raking in three Screen Actors Guild award nominations, one of only five shows with multiple nominations.