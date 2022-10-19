Fox To Sell Programmatic Ad Inventory Using Magnite

Fox Corp. said it made a deal to use Magnite’s sell-side platform to enable programmatic sales across its OneFox advertising inventory.

OneFox advertisers with access to stream audiences across connected TV, AVOD and FAST channels.

“In unifying our vast library of assets, we recognized the need to identify the right technology provider who could help deliver our premium inventory to advertisers,” said Dan Callahan, senior VP, Data Strategy and Sales Innovation at Fox Corporation. “Magnite’s programmatic expertise and industry-leading technology make them the perfect fit to connect buyers with Fox audiences across all our properties. We have been impressed by what Magnite has created to support our inventory monetization efforts and look forward to the growth of our relationship.”

Magnite will be working with Fox to build custom technology to further streamline the buying process and allow advertisers to create one unified plan to deliver their private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed campaigns across the Fox portfolio.

Also Read: Fox Using Innovid To Measure Cross-Platform Viewership

“With OneFox, Fox has consolidated its large audience footprint and as viewers shift to CTV and OTT, buyers have increasingly turned their attention to programmatic as a way to reach these audiences with greater efficiency,” said Mike Laband, senior VP, Programmatic Platforms at Magnite. “We look forward to building out technology to support this shift and streamline access to Fox's suite of premium inventory for advertisers.” ■