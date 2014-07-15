Fox Tests Off to Slow Start

The Fox owned television stations launched its two strip tests on Monday, and first-day ratings results are in.

Hollywood Today Live, which is produced from an online series that airs at bitesizetv.com, opened at a 0.4 rating/1 share in households, down 60% from its lead-in and 50% from the year-ago time period performance.

Hollywood Today Live, which debuted online last November, airs in nine Fox markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Detroit, Phoenix, Minneapolis and Charlotte. The show is hosted by Kristen Brockman, AJ Gibson, Tanner Thomason and Porscha Coleman.

Meanwhile, The Daily Helpline, which features hosts Miles Adcox and Spirit offering advice to in-studio guests and callers, averaged a 0.1/0, down 66% from lead-in and down 80% from year-ago time periods. The Daily Helpline also airs in nine Fox markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Minneapolis, Austin and Charlotte.

While Fox also intends to evaluate these programs based on social media performance, engagement and content, both shows are off to slow starts. Neither show has received much promotion, and neither show comes with a celebrity name – such as last summer’s Kris Jenner – to drive curiosity and create buzz. That said, last summer’s The Real from Warner Bros. started slow and grew over its four-week test, leading to this fall's national clearance.

Fox plans to launch one more test this summer, Laughs on Aug. 2, a weekly show that will air mostly on Fox duopolies in weekend late-night timeslots.