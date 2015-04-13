Fox to Test 'Ice & Coco'

Talk show Ice & Coco will get a trial run this summer on select Fox owned television stations, including stations in New York and Los Angeles, said Frank Cicha, Fox Television Stations senior VP, programming; Ken Werner, president, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution; and Mike Darnell, president, Warner Bros. unscripted and alternative television on Monday.

The show, featuring actor and rapper Ice-T and his wife Coco, will debut on Aug. 3 and run for three weeks, immediately following Fox’s test of another talk show featuring a married couple, Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari. That show, to be produced by the Fox Television Stations, will debut in early July and run for four weeks.

“We see this as another attempt to do something different — big personalities, new to the daypart,” said Cicha in a statement. “Ice-T helped change popular culture. We’re trying to do the same thing for daytime.”

“We are thrilled to continue our ongoing relationship with Fox attempting to develop the next generation of successful talk shows,” said Werner, also in a statement.

Previously, the couple starred on E!’s Ice Loves Coco, and Ice-T stars on NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Ice & Coco will be executive produced by The Oprah Winfrey Show’s Candi Carter and produced by Telepictures Productions.