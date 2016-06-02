Fox Television Stations to Debut 'So-Me' on July 11 in Six Markets

Continuing its summer of tests, the Fox Television Stations are teaming with Trifecta Entertainment and Popsugar for a four-week test of So-Me, a strip that will focus on the trending topics of the day, said Stephen Brown, executive VP of programming and development, Fox Television Stations, Hank Cohen, executive producer and partner at Trifecta Entertainment and David Grant, president, Popsugar.

"We all know the headlines each day. So-Me gives those headlines context. What are people saying about this event or that person? How is this relevant to my life? Our hosts are like your friends on Facebook engaging in a spirited debate,” said Brown in a statement.

So-Me will premiere on Monday, July 11. It will be double run in both New York and Los Angeles, airing on WNYW New York at 1 p.m. and WWOR New York at 5 p.m., and on KTTV Los Angeles at midnight and KCOP Los Angeles at 4 p.m. The show also will air on WDCA Washington D.C. at 4 p.m., KTVU Plus San Francisco at 1:30 p.m., KSAZ Phoenix at 12:30 p.m. and KMSP Minneapolis at 1:30 p.m.

So-Me will be hosted by Sam Schacher, Nancy Redd, Tehran Von Ghasri, Roseny Carrero, and Brett Erlich. Schacher currently appears on CNN’s Dr. Drew on Call and Pop Trigger. Redd, a former Miss Virginia, has hosted HuffPost Live. Comedian Von Ghasri has hosted his own radio and TV shows on Rangarang and Tapesh satellite TV. Carrero is an actress who’s appeared in such shows as VH1’s talent-search competition series Viva Hollywood as well as A Perfect Prank and Battle B-Boy. Erlich is the co-host of Pop Trigger and a regular contributor to ABC News specials.

So-Me will be executive produced by MJ Witt and produced by Popsugar and Trifecta.