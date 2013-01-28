Fox Stations to Test Kris Jenner Talk Show This Summer
Twentieth Television will preview its upcoming Kris Jenner
talk show, Kris, on Fox-owned television stations this summer.
The show will run on select Fox-owned stations, including
New York (WNYW) and Los Angeles (KTTV-KCOP).
The one-hour talker from the matriarch of the Kardashian
clan will feature a mix of celebrity guests, fashion and beauty trends, as well
as lifestyle topics. Kris will be produced and distributed by Twentieth
Television with Jenner as an executive producer.
"Wouldn't be summer without at least one test, would
it? In all seriousness, we go into this believing that if it works, the
Kris Jenner program could really complement what we've got going with Wendy,
Bethenny, etc.," said Frank Cicha, senior VP of programming, Fox
Television Stations.
