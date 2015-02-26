Fox Stations to Test 'Boris and Nicole Show' This Summer

Fox Television Stations this summer will run a test of The Boris and Nicole Show, starring married couple Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker. The hour-long talk show will air on select Fox-owned stations, including New York and Los Angeles, for four weeks.

"We met and fell in love on screen so any time we get to work together we know it will be a lot of fun,” said Kodjoe in a statement.

“There are so many things that we are passionate about so we are thrilled that we will now have a platform to share these issues with an audience,” added Parker.

Kodjoe and Parker met on Showtime’s Soul Food. Since then, Kodjoe has appeared in films and on Broadway. He can currently be seen on BET’s The Real Husbands of Hollywood with Kevin Hart, and he will guest star on Fox’s upcoming The Last Man on Earth. He also created a clothing company, World of ALFA.

Parker also has appeared in films and on Broadway. She currently also recurs on The Real Husbands of Hollywood and costarred in TNT’s Murder in the First. She started a hair and beauty company Save Your Do in 2012. Together, the couple founded Sophie’s Voice Foundation, in honor of their daughter Sophie, who was diagnosed with Spina Bifida at birth.