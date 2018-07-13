Fox Stations Prep to Test 'The Hustle'
With the 2018 FIFA World Cup behind it, the Fox owned stations will premiere its first test of this summer with The Hustle, a half-hour viral video series from Warner Bros.’ first-run studio, Telepictures.
The show — which showcases hilarious, outrageous and shocking user-generated clips and videos — will air on eight Fox-owned stations from July 16 to Aug. 10. Those are WNYW New York at 2 p.m., KTTV Los Angeles at 6 p.m., WTXF Philadelphia at 6:30 p.m., WTTG Washington, D.C., at 12:30 a.m., KRIV Houston at 11:30 p.m.; WFTC Minneapolis at 8 p.m.; WOFL Orlando at 11:30 p.m. and WJZY Charlotte, N.C., at 11:30 p.m.
The Hustle is executive produced by Mike Leonardo (The Tyra Banks Show, TMZ Celebrity Tour) and is produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.