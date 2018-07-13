Fox Stations Prep to Test 'The Hustle'

With the 2018 FIFA World Cup behind it, the Fox owned stations will premiere its first test of this summer with The Hustle, a half-hour viral video series from Warner Bros.’ first-run studio, Telepictures.

The show — which showcases hilarious, outrageous and shocking user-generated clips and videos — will air on eight Fox-owned stations from July 16 to Aug. 10. Those are WNYW New York at 2 p.m., KTTV Los Angeles at 6 p.m., WTXF Philadelphia at 6:30 p.m., WTTG Washington, D.C., at 12:30 a.m., KRIV Houston at 11:30 p.m.; WFTC Minneapolis at 8 p.m.; WOFL Orlando at 11:30 p.m. and WJZY Charlotte, N.C., at 11:30 p.m.

The Hustle is executive produced by Mike Leonardo (The Tyra Banks Show, TMZ Celebrity Tour) and is produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.