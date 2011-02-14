Fox Stations Jump on 'Glee' Bandwagon

Valentine's Day has nothing but love for Glee.

Fox's other singing sensation remains on a roll, with Twentieth Television announcing today that the Fox station group has picked up the scripted dramedy for weekends starting fall 2013.

Glee is coming off quite a spate of pop-culture wins. The show's post-Super Bowl episode drew 26 million viewers, making it the most-watched post-game scripted show in three years. (CBS' premiere of Undercover Boss last year out-rated it.) The show's first marathon on NBC Universal's cable network, Oxygen, drew the network's highest ratings ever on Saturday, Feb. 5. The cast's Christmas album was the top soundtrack of 2010. And Glee's cast members were all over CBS' all-out Grammy production on Sunday night, with Lea Michele and Matthew Morrison both presenting and the Glee cast nominated for two awards.

In June, Glee was sold in cable syndication to NBCU's Oxygen, which will start airing the show regularly in 2013. NBCU acquired both Glee and Modern Family for Oxygen and USA, respectively, by making preemptive and lucrative bids to the studio. Oxygen also is producing The Glee Project, a reality show that aims to discover the next Glee star that is scheduled to air on the network in June.

Glee is produced by Ryan Murphy Television in association with 20th Century Fox Television. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan are co-creators of the series. Murphy, Falchuk, Brennan and Dante Di Loreto serve as executive producers.