Fox Stations Grab 'RightThisMinute' in 10 Markets

Fox-owned television stations have picked up MGM’s viral video show, RightThisMinute, in 10 markets for next season, according to John Bryan, MGM’s president, domestic television distribution and MagicDust Television.

Starting this fall, RightThisMinute will air on weeknights and weekends on Fox stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Boston, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston and Charlotte, bringing its clearances past 85% of the country.

“Our viewers rely on RightThisMinute as their go-to source for breaking videos and the stories behind them,” said Phil Alvidrez, MagicDust’s executive in charge of production, in a statement. “We look forward to bringing the web’s most compelling stories to larger audiences nationwide.”

RightThisMinute also airs weeknights at 10 p.m. on HLN. The series is syndicated by MGM Television and produced by MagicDust Television, in partnership with Cox Media Group, Raycom Media and E.W. Scripps.

Phoenix-based MagicDust produces two original half-hour episodes of RightThisMinute every weekday and is currently in its third season, rolling out nationally last fall. RightThisMinute is executive produced by former TMZ executive producer Lisa Hudson and veteran journalist Dennis O’Neill. The program is hosted by Beth Troutman, Steven Fabian, Christian Vera, Nick Calderone and Gayle Bass.