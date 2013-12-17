Fox Stations Add SRP's Two-Hour STEM Block

The Fox Owned Television Stations will add a new two-hour block of educational and informational programs next fall, produced and distributed by Steve Rotfeld Productions. Other station groups, including Tribune, also have acquired the shows.

The weekly block, Xploration Nation, consists of four half-hour shows based entirely on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) content, and will feature outer space, earth science, technology and animal science.

“With America falling behind in STEM education, leading corporations and concerned citizens are tackling one of the country’s most pressing challenges. We aim to be part of the solution, and judging from the overwhelmingly positive response, our partner stations do as well,” said Steve Rotfeld, president of Steve Rotfeld Productions, in a statement.

SRP produces other E/I shows for TV stations, including Wild About Animals, hosted by Mariette Hartley; Awesome Adventures, hosted by Nicole Dabeau; and Whaddyado.