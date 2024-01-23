Fox Renews Ratings Contract With Nielsen

Nielsen said that Fox has renewed its contract for audience measurement for multiple years.

The new agreement covers Fox’s broadcast and cable networks, Fox has also signed up for Nielsen One Ads.

Fox will continue to license Nielsen’s sports-focused planning and audience tools and Nielsen continues to be a measurement provider for Tubi, Fox’s streaming platform.

Also Read: Nexstar Picks Comscore for Local, National, Cross-Platform Audience Measurement

The renewal comes as Nielsen faces challenges from measurement companies using big data from millions of set-top boxes and smart TVs to estimate audiences.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Fox is at the forefront of providing millions of viewers valuable news, sports and entertainment content, and we value our long-standing relationship with FOX,” said Amilcar Perez, Chief Revenue Officer at Nielsen. “As we continue to focus on innovating our measurement to meet our clients’ needs, we are proud that clients like FOX choose Nielsen to provide the audience measurement data across digital and linear properties it needs to bring value to its advertiser partners.”