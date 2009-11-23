Fox Renews ‘Judge Jeanine Pirro'

Warner Bros.' Judge Jeanine Pirro has been renewed by the Fox Television Stations for the 2010-11 TV season.

The show has been renewed in the group's nine duopoly markets - including New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago - as well as on the Fox-owned stations in Boston and Baltimore.

Fox joins Tribune and Sinclair, both of whom also have renewed the show.

Pirro started life as an afternoon program on The CW network, but starting this fall, moved into first-run syndication. Another Warner Bros.' show, Tyra Banks, took Pirro's afternoon slots on The CW. Pirro was the first woman to be elected county court judge in Westchester County, N.Y., and she went on to be elected the county's first female district attorney in 1993.

The show is faring better in first-run syndication than it did on The CW. It's averaging a 1.0 live plus same day household rating, up 67% compared to its 0.6 on The CW last year, according to Warner Bros. Pirro also is averaging a 0.6 among women 25-54, up 100% from a 0.3 on The CW last year, also according to Warner Bros.

Judge Jeanine Pirro is produced by Telepictures Productions, a division of Warner Bros., and originates from Chicago. Judge Mathis' Bo Banks executive produces, while Judge Greg Mathis - host of another Warner Bros.-distributed court show, serves as executive consultant.