Fox Renews Game Show ‘Beat Shazam’

Fox has renewed game show Beat Shazam for a second season.



Jamie Foxx hosts and executive produces the series. He will return in both roles, along with executive producers Mark Burnett and Jeff Apploff.



“Jamie is the ultimate host and entertainer,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment and specials, Fox. “He’s a larger-than-life personality, with a passion for music that’s infectious, and we can’t wait to have him return for another great round of Beat Shazam in season two.”



The interactive music game show pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time.



Beat Shazam is averaging 4.4 million viewers in multiplatform audience, says Fox, and has a substantial social following as well. On the episode airing Thursday, July 13, Mariah Carey stops by to surprise the contestants during the “Divas” round.



Beat Shazam was created by Apploff and Wes Kauble and is produced by Apploff Entertainment and MGM Television in association with Shazam. Apploff, Burnett, Foxx, Barry Poznick, Rich Riley and Lauren Zalaznick are executive producers.