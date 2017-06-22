Fox Divulges Fall Premiere Dates

Fox has set the fall premiere dates for its new and returning series this fall. Seth MacFarlane’s comedic drama The Orville debuts Sunday, Sept. 10, following football. It also airs Sept. 17, which Fox calls a two-part series premiere, then has its time period premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28, after Gotham.

The Orville is set 400 years in the future and follows the adventures of an exploratory spaceship called The Orville.

Season two of Lethal Weapon starts up Tuesday, Sept. 26, as do comedies The Mick and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Empire and Star have their season premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Hell’s Kitchen and The Exorcist enjoy their season premieres Friday, Sept. 29.

New comedy Ghosted, with Craig Robinson and Adam Scott, premieres Sunday, Oct. 1, after Bob’s Burgers and The Simpsons (season 29), and before Family Guy and The Last Man on Earth. Ghosted is about the partnership between two polar opposites—a skeptic and a true believer in the paranormal—who are recruited to investigate unexplained phenomena in Los Angeles.

New drama The Gifted, produced in association with Marvel Television, premieres Monday, Oct. 2, after the return of Lucifer. The Gifted is centered around a couple whose lives are rocked by the discovery that their children possess mutant powers.