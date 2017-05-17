Fox Gives ‘Beat Shazam’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through May 14).



On the strength of 138.1 million TV ad impressions for promos leading up to its May 25 premiere, Beat Shazam, Fox’s name-that-tune game show hosted by Jamie Foxx, tops our chart, moving up from No. 4 last time.



TNT takes the next couple of spots: No. 2 for Claws, its new comedy-drama kicking off June 11, and No. 3 for its returning crime drama Animal Kingdom. Meanwhile, HGTV’s Flip or Flop Vegas, which held steady in second place the two previous weeks, slips to fourth place. And new entrant Game Shakers closes out our top five as Nickelodeon promotes a batch of fresh episodes of the gaming-themed sitcom for kids.



Who’s Spending What Where: May 15, 2017

1) Beat Shazam, FOX

Impressions: 138,093,898

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 4%

Attention Score: 94.32

In-network Value: $2,288,681

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $797,896

2) Claws, TNT

Impressions: 113,450,048

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

Attention Score: 94.45

In-network Value: $1,821,385

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $136,189

3) Animal Kingdom, TNT

Impressions: 106,854,510

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 2%

Attention Score: 95.73

In-network Value: $1,808,862

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $241,738

4) Flip or Flop Vegas, HGTV

Impressions: 98,425,853

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 1%

Attention Score: 91.91

In-network Value: $1,245,097

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $86,273

5) Game Shakers, Nickelodeon

Impressions: 92,209,823

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

Attention Score: 97.78

In-network Value: $2,117,485

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $283,110

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).