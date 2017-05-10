MTV Movie & TV Awards Promos Rack Up a Quarter Billion TV Ad Impressions
By Jason Damata
B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through May 7).
On the strength of 237.8 million TV ad impressions for promos leading up to the big show, the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards makes its debut in our ranking at No. 1.
Our previous chart-topper, National Geographic’s Genius, slips to No. 3, while HGTV’s Flip or Flop Vegas holds steady at No. 2.Rounding out our chart are two new entrants: Animal Kingdom, TNT’s hit crime drama (returning for its second season on May 30) and Beat Shazam, Fox’s name-that-tune game show hosted by Jamie Foxx (premiering May 25).
1) 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, MTV
Impressions: 237,804,324
Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 2%
Avg. View Rate: 93.76%
In-network Value: $2,433,501
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $820,734
2) Flip or Flop Vegas, HGTV
Impressions: 144,907,083
Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 1%
Avg. View Rate: 92.31%
In-network Value: $1,406,964
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $73,514
3) Genius, National Geographic
Impressions: 119,857,613
Imp. Types: National 82%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 9%
Avg. View Rate: 90.47%
In-network Value: $969,469
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $256,784
4) Beat Shazam, FOX
Impressions: 116,881,520
Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 2%
Avg. View Rate: 94.20%
In-network Value: $2,184,904
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $539,622
5) Animal Kingdom, TNT
Impressions: 116,233,774
Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 2%
Avg. View Rate: 93.76%
In-network Value: $1,583,073
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $93,443
Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics
Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.
Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.
Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.
In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.
Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.
National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.
National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.
National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.
National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.
Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.
VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)
OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).
