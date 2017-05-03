National Geographic Gives ‘Genius’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push for a Second Week

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through April 30).

On the strength of 162.4 million TV ad impressions (down from 229.7 million during the previous 7-day period), National Geographic's Genius is No. 1 for the second week in a row. It's the only show to repeat in our top 5 other than Flip or Flop Vegas (HGTV) at No. 2.

A couple of the new entrants are tentpoles: The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards (coming up on May 7) at No. 3 and the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards (which aired on April 29 on Radio Disney and Disney Channel) at No 4. And Samantha Bee gets some love from TBS for her Full Frontal special, Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner, at No. 5.



Who's Spending What Where: May 1, 2017



1) Genius, National Geographic

Impressions: 162,406,657

Imp. Types: National 87%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 7%

Avg. View Rate: 90.32%

In-network Value: $1,285,473

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $743,654

2) Flip or Flop Vegas, HGTV

Impressions: 144,518,519

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 1%

Avg. View Rate: 90.79%

In-network Value: $1,336,137

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $101,318

3) 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, MTV

Impressions: 134,958,759

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 95.64%

In-network Value: $1,546,526

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $373,462

4) 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, Disney Channel

Impressions: 129,648,908

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

Avg. View Rate: 94.52%

In-network Value: $753,001

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

5) Full Frontal, TBS

Impressions: 128,844,871

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

Avg. View Rate: 90.07%

In-network Value: $1,582,800

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $75,123

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).